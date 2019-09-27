Be brave and I will forgive mistakes Mansfield Town boss John Dempster tells his players

John Dempster is happy to forgive his payers for making mistakes if they are being brave and trying to make things happen.

Mansfield Town have had an uncomfortable start to the new season and boss Dempster is now asking them to step up a gear ahead of the Plymouth Argyle visit tomorrow

“You have to have a balance,” he said.

“When you are asking players to go and get the ball and be brave in pressurised situations you have to realise they are human beings. They will give the ball away sometimes.

“When you are asking players to go and press high up the pitch and give you everything and run.

“When a little voice on their shoulders tells them they are knackered and you’re asking them to run again you have to be aware that sometimes they will blow up, even if they are as fit as a fiddle. You’re asking them to run their socks off for you.

“They will make mistakes. Teams do concede in the last minute – you will see that up and down the country again on Saturday.”

Dempster was also delighted to see the passion in his players exchanging angry words in the dressing room after a last gasp equaliser allowed Port Vale a point last weekend.

“It was great to see the players’ reaction in the dressing room,” he said.

“There have been times I have walked in there and they have been silent as we’ve not had the performance or result we’ve wanted.

“On Saturday there was a lot of emotion and arguments which is what you want.

“You want to see people who care and want to put it right. It was a group of men who had performed well but want to do better.”