BEST EVER STAGS XI: Wagstaff and Roberts win strikers poll

In our search for the Best Ever Stags XI, you have chosen two goalscorers from either end of the 1960s as your front pair in our recent poll.

The results see Ken Wagstaff paired with Dudley Roberts.

1973 Stags v Hull Ken Wagstaff (Hull) and Dick Edwards

But it was the closest poll of them all as we thought it would be.

Wagstaff led the way with 22 per cent, Roberts edging home with 16 per cent ahead of Ray Clarke with 15 per cent, Chris Greenacre on 13 per cent and Billy Curry with 10 per cent.

Langwith-born Wagstaff is the only player to be named fans’ all-time favourite at two clubs – Stags and Hull City.

Scoring goals locally for Woodland Imps, he was signed and thrown into the first team before he was 18 by boss Raich Carter.

He responded with105 goals in 196 games before Hull shelled out £40,000 for him.

He scored an amazing 41 goals in 49 games in season 1962/63.

At Hull he scored a further 173 goals in 378 games, ending his career with 266 goals in 559 matches.

He stayed on in Hull as a publican on his retirement but is still an occasional but very entertaining visitor to Mansfield.

Derby-born Roberts came to Mansfield from Coventry in March 1968 and over seven season put away 73 goals during a golden part of the club’s history.

A lethal finisher with his head, target man Roberts had the nickname ‘Deadly Dud’.

He was top scorer with 18 goals in 1969/70 and netted the first goal in the famous FA Cup win over West Ham in 1969.

That is the end of the poll and you can see the full team selected by Chad readers in next week’s newspaper and on our web site on Wednesday.