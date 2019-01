They left it late, but Mansfield Town finally saw off visiting Crawley Town 1-0 with an 88th minute Tyler Walker goal last night.

The victory pushed the Stags back into the top three promotion places in League Two. Here is a selection of the best of the action on a dramatic night taken by Anne Shelley.

Nicky Ajose rues a missed opportunity. Buy a Photo

Nicky Ajose comes close early in the second half. Buy a Photo

Nicky Ajose comes close early in the second half. Buy a Photo

CJ Hamilton chips the keeper to see his attempt land on top of the Crawley net. Buy a Photo

View more