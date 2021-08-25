Best so far from Yellows in thrilling draw with Aylestone

Action from the Hucknall Town v Aylestone Park 2-2 draw last Saturday.

Ahead of this Saturday's trip to Barrow Town, he said: “Overall the performance last Saturday was probably our best so far. The tempo was right and I was really pleased with them.

“We did leave a man at the back post from a free kick for their first goal, so we need to tighten up a bit. But generally I was pleased.

“We were creating chances, we just didn't put them away. I don't think they could have complained if we'd won the game.

“But a lot of people would say it was a fair result for both sides as both teams made it a good game.”

Trailing after four minutes, Liam Hearn levelled on eight minutes and Sam Sims put the Yellows 2-1 up on 27 minutes only to concede again just before the break, Aylestone hanging on for the last 20 minutes with 10 men after a red card.

“They came here top off the league, but to be perfectly honest were ended up disappointed with the draw in the end as we felt we did more than enough to win the game,” said Graves.

“We had three cleared off the line, hit the post, had a one-on-one and a miss from about three yards late on, We could have won the game comfortably.

“But they were always dangerous on the break – even when they went down to 10 men.”

He added: “It doesn't always help you when the opposition have a man sent off, as we found out the other week when we were 4-1 down against Linby with 10 men and came back to 4-4.

“He got a very soft yellow card a few moments before and then went in a little bit with a challenge and the referee gave him a second yellow.

“I think he was a bit unfortunate with the first one I must admit.”

Veteran striker Liam Hearn made it two goals in as many games on his return to the club and Graves said: “It was another goal from Liam from a very good header. It's just a shame he didn't take the one-on-one – you'd have backed him to do that.