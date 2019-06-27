Bid for signed Mansfield Town poppy shirt

Signed shirts from 58 of the clubs within the Sky Bet EFL – including Mansfield Town - are going under the hammer in aid of The Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

The shirts, each emblazoned with the Legion’s emblematic Poppy badge and signed by the entire squad from the start of the season, are available now on the Charity Stars website.

The auction represents the final lot in the 2018/19 Sky Bet Poppy Auction of signed memorabilia, which has currently raised over £60,000.

Sky Bet’s relationship with the British Legion now spans five seasons, with over £350,000 raised, thanks the help of fans and clubs throughout the EFL.

The Royal British Legion’s Ben France said: “As the Centenary of the First World War comes to a close, the Royal British Legion is asking the nation to say thank you to the First World War generation, who served, sacrificed and changed our world forever.

“That’s not just the British Armed Forces, but those who fought alongside from all corners of the world, and the men, women and children who played their part and suffered hardships at home.

“With the auction of the 2018/19 poppy shirts, we’re hugely grateful for the continuing support of our partners Sky Bet and the clubs of the English Football League.

“Through the incredible generosity of the fans, we will ensure today’s Armed Forces and their families receive the support they need, and their unique contribution is never forgotten.”

The auction, which has currently raised £67,134 for the British Legion, will close at the conclusion of these lots.

To place a bid on one of the shirts in the Sky Bet Poppy Auction, please visit www.charitystars.com/product/mansfield-town-official-poppy-shirt-signed-by-the-team?preview