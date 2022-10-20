Aylestone substitutes Aaron Nuthall and Preston scored two dubious quickfire goals within the last 10 minutes to condemn Hucknall to defeat in front of an 806-strong crowd at Watnall Road.

The half and in truth the game, was marred right on the brink of half-time as Aaron Lamb received a seemingly intentional kick to the eye from an Aylestone player as the Hucknall youngster went to ground.

The referee seemingly did not have a clear view of the incident, however, as no punishment was handed out.

Hucknall Town v Aylestone Park action.

Lamb stayed down for treatment for several minutes while a brawl ensued on the pitch that the referee struggled to contain, dishing out a number of yellow cards in the process before the two sides settled and went in goalless.

The writing was on the wall from the 79th minute, as Cayne Maxwell was dismissed for a second yellow after halting a counter attack down the right-hand side, adding to his booking for his involvement in the melee earlier on.

Aylestone played the numbers well and Aaron Preston broke in on the left to stab home past Pearson, somehow just escaping the offside flag, with six minutes left.

Aaron Nuthall then made the most of a questionable collision between Pearson and an Aylestone attacker four minutes later to slide home the visitors' second, with Yellow shirts claiming a foul on Pearson, but the referee waved away any claims and gave the goal.

Hucknall Town Fc v Aylestone Park action from Saturday.

Against Basford, before almost 300 fans, an evenly fought first half saw the visitors go ahead with a Tyreace Palmer goal six minutes before the break.