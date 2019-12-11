Bish worry after bash on the head

Mansfield Town midfielder Neal Bishop hopes to be fit to face Crewe on Saturday after suffering delayed concussion last weekend.

“I got a whack in the first half. I didn't want to put my hand up and come off,” he said.

“But after the game in the dressing room, next thing I knew I had my head down the toilet throwing up.

“On the way home I didn't really remember much of the game to be honest.

“It was a strange one – probably just delayed concussion. I've never really had anything like it. I felt really groggy.”

Bishop added: “I have been going through the protocol we have to follow this week and I feel fine. I don't remember much of the game – which is probably a good thing.”