Bitter ex-Nottingham Forest star Paul Anderson hoping to prove Mansfield Town boss David Flitcroft wrong at new club

Paul Anderson has admitted he felt bitter about being frozen out at Mansfield Town before leaving as a free agent in January.

After a decent start with the club under Steve Evans, Anderson found himself out of manager David Flitcroft’s plans for this season and, not even selected for the reserves, became a forgotten man.

However, Anderson is hoping to sign for a new club this week and vows to prove Flitcroft wrong.

“It is what it is. Football is football and business is business,” Anderson told BBC Radio Nottingham on The Terrace show.

“The manager has his own agenda, the club are doing well and I have to sit there.

“Unfortunately I was one of the few that was collateral for it to be successful really.

“There is probably a little bit of bitterness because at the end of the day I have worked so hard all my life.

“I have had 12 years of professional football where I have never been questioned.

“I have given my absolute everything to every single team I have played for anytime I have been given the opportunity to wear a shirt.

“My last professional game was away to Notts County last season. It’s literally been nine months and counting since I last played a professional game which has killed me.”

“I am desperate to get out on the pitch and prove people wrong.

“It’s just a shame that other people within football can have that control over your career. Hopefully sooner than later I can be back on that pitch wherever it may be.” Anderson has quickly built his fitness up again and is now hoping to join another club this week after initial hopes of signing for someone else fell through due to lack of available finance.

He said: “I have to give a big shout out to Liam Weeks – a personal trainer friend of mine. He has helped me massively over the last two weeks.

“Since I left I have been training at a club – I won’t mention their name – but the manager at that club has been second to none with me in giving me opportunities. “He wishes he could sign me but he has no budget unfortunately.

“He has spoken about an opportunity for me to go there in the summer which is no good for me now.

“But I do have a couple of opportunities this week to train with a couple of teams and play in the reserves league. So I am hoping by the middle of the week I may have a contract offer.

“I know there are two or three teams that are prepared to offer me something.

“So I am hoping that the right one comes along and that will be me ready to get back out there and prove people wrong who have maybe not had that belief in me.”