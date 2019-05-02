Blame me for Stevenage setback says Mansfield Town David Flitcroft

David Flitcroft has taken full responsibility for the home defeat by Stevenage last Saturday that has left the club needing one more point still for promotion at rivals MK Dons this weekend.

The Stags boss threw everyone forward in search of a winner, but they were stung on the counter by Ilias Chair’s stoppage time goal that gave Stevenage a 2-1 victory.

Flitcroft said: “Monday was a day of flushing the Stevenage result out. I took full responsibility for that and I told the players.

“We were chasing the game and I absolutely felt at 1-1 that, with the stadium and our bench getting behind us, I could feel that second goal coming.

“We chased it down but it never came and left us exposed, so we got done on the sucker punch.

“I absorbed all responsibility for that which has allowed the players to move on to this week, think forward, and plan for a massive football game.”