Young striker Jordan Graham’s hopes of more match action as he comes back from injury were dashed today when Mansfield Town reserves’ Central League Cup game with Scunthorpe United was postponed.

First teamers Willem Tomlinson, Omari Sterling-James and Bobby Olejnik were also due to play in a side otherwise comprising U21s on the grass at the RH Academy.

But a pitch inspection by the referee at 1pm declded the pitch was too waterlogged for the game to go ahead.