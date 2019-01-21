Boss David Fitcroft full of praise for Mansfield Town striker Jordan Graham following contract extension

Mansfield Town boss has praised the hard work of young striker Jordan Graham after he signed a new 18-month contract with the club.

Towards the end of last season, the 21-year-old was elevated to the first team b and made his professional bow on the opening day of this season, coming off the bench in the 3-0 win over Newport County.

Flitcroft told www.mansfieldtown.net: “Jordan found it really difficult initially to get his head around doing certain sessions and the off-season programme, but [since then] he’s really committed to all of the fitness work and to games.

“I‘ve seen a real change in attitude from him over six months and he wants to work as hard as anyone.

“He’s a good finisher who enjoys his work on the training ground and that’s left a big impression on me and the staff.

“He’s a player who we want to keep progressing and who we want to see as a part of the first team squad.

“This [new] deal is credit to the work put into him by John Dempster (academy manager), Richard Cooper (senior professional development coach) and Mike Whitlow (U21s’ coach).

“They’ve implemented a strategy to get him ready to train with our first team.

“I don’t think twice about putting Jordan on the field and he should now go from strength to strength.”

The forward has featured regularly in the first team’s matchday squad this term, and is a consistent performer for the Stags’ reserves side.

Graham was promoted to the first team after impressing the academy coaches and David Flitcroft during his time with the U21s.