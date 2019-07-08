Boss John Dempster thanks die-hard Mansfield Town fans for their support in Portugal

Mansfield Town boss John Dempster has thanked the die-hard supporters who travelled out to see the side’s 10-day training camp in Portugal first hand.

Although the first practice game against Glasgow Rangers had to be behind closed doors due to security worries, over 100 Stags fans cheered their side on in the second game against Swansea City on Saturday after many of them had also turned up to watch an open training session on Friday too.

“The support against Swansea and over the 10-day trip has been exceptional from the die-hard hardcore supporters and to see them at the game and watching us train the day before was really special,” said Dempster.

“I have been at this football club a long time. But when I look in the eyes of some of those supporters, they have been here even longer.

“I recognise a lot of faces from when I was playing which was many moons ago now. It was great to see them.

“They are in a vibrant mood and there is a good mood around the club in general.

“But I am realistic to the fact that I’ve got a job to do and I am really looking forward to when the business starts.”