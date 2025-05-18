Stuart Maynard felt his side gave AFC Wimbledon a head start in their play-off defeat.

Stuart Maynard felt Notts County paid the price for a moment of sloppy defending after their season ended with play-off defeat at AFC Wimbledon.

Josh Neufville hit an eight minute winner to complete a 2-0 aggregate win for the Londoners.

But Maynard was left frustrated with the way his side had defended before what he called a ‘game-changing’ goal.

“We conceded a very sloppy goal and in big games you just can’t give a team of Wimbledon’s quality a leg up and that's what we have given them,” said Maynard.

“We made it an uphill battle and it changes the course of the game. "Sometimes it's the type of goal you concede. We conceded a goal you shouldn't really concede, it's defensively poor from us as a group and it's frustrating.

"If he comes inside and puts one in the top corner, I think it's a different feeling and we come back. But it deflates you a little and goals change games.

“They are defensively very solid, when you give away a goal to a team like this it gives them a leg up and it's very hard to open them up. They defend for their lives and are happy to sit back.

“You have to give credit to the opposition. They have the most clean sheets in the league for a reason.”

Notts, missing top scorers Alessandra Jatta and David McGoldrick through suspension and injury respectively, could not find a way through the league's meanest defence and the hosts spurned several chances in the second half to put the game out of sight.

“I'm devastated for the fans, they were incredible today and have been incredible all season backing the boys and supporting the team up and down the country,” added Maynard.

“We are going to need them more than ever next season. We need to make sure our home record is better and that we make it harder for teams to get anything at our place.

“Our fans are the best in the division by a country mile. We really appreciate them.”