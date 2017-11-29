Butcher hoping hat-trick will earn FA Cup recall

Mansfield Town midfielder Calum Butcher sounded out a reminder of his capabilities with a first half hat-trick last night ahead of the FA Cup visit of Guiseley on Sunday.

Butcher, out in the cold from the first team in recent games, is desperate for a recall and fired in three of Mansfield’s seven first half goals before the floodlights failed in the friendly at Clipstone last night.

“It was good to get some minutes and to score a hat-trick was nice,” he said.

“The FA Cup is special so it would be good to play in that.

“Hopefully I can get some minutes then and hopefully it can kickstart my season again.

“We want to go as far as we can in the FA Cup, like anything we are in, so it would be good to get a win on Sunday and see who we get in the next round.”

Stags had gone to Clipstone to help raise funds for the Cobras after their clubhouse was vandalised. But the night ended prematurely when the lights failed at half-time.

“There’s nothing you can do about that,” said Butcher.

“But it was good for the town to come here and support them after their trouble with the clubhouse.

“We came here professionally, the gaffer told us to come here and do a job. Wherever you play you’ve got to do it properly.”