Byrom believes Easter glory can re-ignite the promotion dream

Mansfield Town midfielder Joel Byrom believes two good results over Easter could kickstart the Stags for a final promotion push.

A return of just four points from the last five games have seen Stags slide to seventh and they now face top two Accrington and Luton in four days.

But Byrom said: “It’s a great chance for us to re-generate momentum heading into the last stages of the season.

“We want to test ourselves against the best teams in the league, and for a lot of the season Accrington have been up there in the top positions.

“But our manager is meticulous in everything he does, so we’ll be well prepared for the Easter double header.

“We know they’re two big games and we’ll be doing all we can inside the dressing room to achieve two positive results for our supporters, who have been brilliant in their backing towards us this season.

“It’s an exciting time of the season for everyone.

“We’re in a positive frame of mind, respectful of every opponent we face, but at the same time knowing that we have the desire in the camp to perform well and achieve for Mansfield Town.”

A 2-0 defeat at Forest Green on Saturday was a huge blow. However, Byrom added: “We know we can play better than the last few games have suggested.

“But we have a near full week in training now where we’ll be working hard heading into a big game this Good Friday.

“The lads are positive and determined to bounce back from Saturday.

“We’ve reviewed the match and I thought we were dominant in the first half but we know that the second half wasn’t good enough and we’re determined to give a much greater account of ourselves over the Easter weekend.”