Can John Dempster follow Ryan Lowe to rookie manager success after Mansfield Town appointment?

As I saw the news that David Flitcroft got the sack, I couldn’t quite believe it, as I felt as though the Radfords would have backed Flitcroft for another season.

Instead they have appointed John Dempster, who has done a fantastic job with the youth side, taking a big step in his managerial career.

Although I have been one of Flitcroft’s critics I do appreciate his efforts in getting us far in recent seasons.

There were signs earlier in the season we were onto something big with the players we were signing and the football we were playing.

The trouble was, in the end, it wasn’t consistent when it mattered.

I am sure Flitcroft will find another job at this level and I wish him all the best for the future.

I know many will no doubt be frustrated with the latest developments, but it is an appointment that can go either way.

Not only do the Radfords trust Dempster to be manager, but they are also letting him run the whole operation of the club, which speaks volumes.

As a player Dempster was well liked and respected at Mansfield Town, especially the season in which we achieved promotion back to the Football League, playing a huge part in our success.

After retirement John went to manage our youth academy, where he achieved instant success winning the league title three times in a row.

Since he has been youth coach, he has helped develop Jordan Graham, Tyrese Sinclair and Jimmy Knowles, to name a few who have come through the ranks.

So, finally we may actually see some youth team players make a name for themselves.

Without putting the new manager under any pressure, the last time that happened we achieved success, producing players such as Liam Lawrence, Craig Disley, Alex Baptise and other Stags greats, who went on to have good careers in football.

It will also be interesting to see who is part of his backroom staff and what kind of players he will bring into the club.

John will soon be getting around to sorting the retained list out, which will be a big task in itself.

Over the coming weeks he will sit down with the Radfords and discuss what will be the best way forward for the club and build a team the way he wants it to be.

For the last couple of seasons the Radfords have gave big budgets to Evans and Flitcroft. But ultimately they could not achieve the ultimate goal, which is promotion.

But, take Ryan Lowe for example - it has been his first step into management and he achieved promotion in one season with Bury, so it shows it can be done.

I am sure whoever John decides to bring to the club, it will be players who will want to the play for the shirt and the town.