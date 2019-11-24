Picture Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD. Mansfield fans at Swindon

Can you recognise a familiar face in our Mansfield Town fans gallery

Mansfield Town fans saw their struggling side slip to a 1-0 defeat at leaders Swindon Town yesterday.

Stags put in a solid display but were again on the wrong end of the result, which piles further pressure on boss John Dempster.

Picture Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD. Mansfield fans at Swindon.

1. Picture Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD, Football, Sky Bet League Two, Swindon Town v Mansfield Town, County Ground, Swindon, UK, 23/11/19, K.O 3pm''Howard Roe>07973739229''Mansfield fans at Swindon

Picture Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD. Mansfield fans at Swindon.
Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
Picture Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD. Mansfield fans at Swindon

2. Picture Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD, Football, Sky Bet League Two, Swindon Town v Mansfield Town, County Ground, Swindon, UK, 23/11/19, K.O 3pm''Howard Roe>07973739229''Mansfield fans at Swindon

Picture Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD. Mansfield fans at Swindon
Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
Picture Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD. Mansfield fans at Swindon.

3. Picture Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD, Football, Sky Bet League Two, Swindon Town v Mansfield Town, County Ground, Swindon, UK, 23/11/19, K.O 3pm''Howard Roe>07973739229''Mansfield fans at Swindon

Picture Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD. Mansfield fans at Swindon.
Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
Picture Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD. Mansfield fans at Swindon.

4. Picture Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD, Football, Sky Bet League Two, Swindon Town v Mansfield Town, County Ground, Swindon, UK, 23/11/19, K.O 3pm''Howard Roe>07973739229''Mansfield fans at Swindon

Picture Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD. Mansfield fans at Swindon.
Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3