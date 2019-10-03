Cautious Grimsby Town boss Michael Jolley wary of Mansfield Town’s poor start to the season

Grimsby Town manager Michael Jolley believes Mansfield Town will soon put together the run of results that lifts them up the League Two table.

The Mariners won 3-1 away to table-topping Exeter City last weekend to put themselves in the top seven places that Stags are striving to reach,

Mansfield’s home defeat by Plymouth left them in 19th, with just two wins and manager John Dempster under pressure, but Jolley is wary of Grimsby’s visitors on Saturday.

“Mansfield are a different side to Exeter, but they are a side that we have got great respect for.

“If you look at the squad they have put together, it’s probably one of the strongest squads in the league.

BIG MATCH PREVIEW – GRIMSBY v STAGS



“I’m sure at some point soon they put a run of results together that moves the quickly up the league table. We have got great respect for them,” he said.

“I’m sure they will be looking to get the three points on Saturday. It’s going to be a tough game.

“With any team in this league, the margins are that fine that anyone can find themselves on the wrong end of some results.

“Mansfield last season, with a lot of the same players, were unlucky not to get automatic promotion. I’m sure they will be looking to go one better this time around.

“It’s still such early days. They have got more than enough time in the season to achieve that.”

He added: “Every manager has got the same challenge. You have got to try and produce a game that is going to produce winning results. We are all facing the same challenge.

“I don’t know about the context or constraints at Mansfield, but every manager I speak to understands the challenge well. We are all in the same position. We are all trying to get results for our club.”