Central Midlands midweek round-up: Hucknall beat Dunkirk to progress in Notts Senior Cup

Hucknall Town beat AFC Dunkirk to go through to the third round of the Notts FA Senior Cup.

The first half was goalless, Jamie Crawford opening the scoring a minute into the second half and Matt Brian doubling the lead on 55 minutes.

Dunkirk scored a minute later but an own goal and one from Shane Newton put Hucknall well clear. The visitors got another one back but Brian got his second before Dunkirk made the final score 5-3.

In the Buckingham Insurance League Cup, Staveley Reserves beat Dinnington Town 4-0 on Thursday night.

While there were six matches in various cup competitions this week which saw four of the quarter finalists in the Phoenix Trophies Floodlit Cup decided.

Appleby Frodingham followed up Saturday’s win with a 2-1 win at Dronfield Town Reserves. Danny Boulton put Frod ahead on 19 minutes, with Danny Varley adding the second ten minutes into the second half.

Rafael Sebastiao reduced the arrears from the penalty spot in the 84th minute but it proved to be too little, too late.

Harworth Colliery Reserves won the all Division One tie with Retford United Development by five goals to two. Joe Smith scored the first of his hat trick in the 10th minute before Kenzie Tomlinson added number two with a penalty.

Smith’s second, three minutes before half time gave the home side a comfortable interval lead. Rich Williams got one back for Retford before Smith’s third. Callum Rush again netted for the visitors but Lewis Francis had the last word.

Last season’s winners Collingham negotiated a tricky looking tie at Retford United, winning 2-1. Retford led through Leon Osborne’s 13th minute goal, which was finally equalised by Chris Self seven minutes into the second half.

George Asplin’s well struck free kick eleven minutes later proved conclusive, though Retford were awarded a penalty three minutes from time which was struck wide of the post.

Matlock Town Reserves also progressed after a 3-1 defeat of Sherwood Colliery Reserves. Billy Whitehead scored two for the home side with Ethan Knowles getting the other goal, Mickey Taylor replying for the Wood.