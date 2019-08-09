Changes expected to Mansfield Town side for Morecambe rematch on Tuesday

Mansfield Town boss John Dempster said there will be changes for the second of two home games with Morecambe in four days when the Shrimps return for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup first round tie.

Dempster must first pick an XI to take on Morecame in the opening Sky Bet League Two game of the campaign at the One Call Stadium on Saturday but looking ahead to Tuesday said: “There will certainly be some rotation of the squad.

“We have got some players we’d like to see in a 90-minute cup game and players we want to get some minutes into their tank.

“We also have young players knocking on the door as well.

“I think the team will look different from Saturday to Tuesday, but we will be looking for the same result.”