Check out the latest news from Leagues One and Two as Sheffield United wield the axe

Here's all the latest news from Sky Bet Leagues One and Two on Thursday, May 9.

Sheffield United have placed Ben Heneghan on the transfer list, just days after he returned from his loan spell with Blackpool.

The 25-year-old became a popular figure in his year at Bloomfield Road and fans have already asked about the possibility of a potential permanent move.

Ched Evans, a loanee at Fleetwood Town this term and linked with Sunderland in January, has also been transfer-listed.

Meanwhile, Mark Cullen, the Seasiders' longest-serving player, has been released by the club.

Hibernian want to sign Barnsley defender Adam Jackson, according to The Scottish Sun.

Jackson was spotted at last month's Edinburgh derby, and is thought to have held talks with Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom after the game.

Heckingbottom was the manager who took Jackson to the Tykes, and it is believed Jackson would be keen to link up with his former gaffer again at Easter Road.

The 24-year-old has been at Oakwell since 2016 with his current contract set to expire this summer.

Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol City are among several clubs chasing Coventry City defender Jordan Willis.

Willis is out of contract this summer and has already been linked with the likes of Hull City, Derby County and Portsmouth.

Coventry Live understands Luton Town are favourites to land his signature, however, revealed both Wednesday and The Robins are considering late moves.

It was reported earlier in the week that The Sky Blues are planning a swoop for Burton Albion's Kyle McFadzean as Willis' replacement.

Luton Town chief executive Gary Sweet met with new boss Graeme Jones and Mick Harford to discuss the future of the club's out of contract stars.

Kazenga LuaLua and Alan McCormack are the two main players whose deals expire alongside Harry Isted, Aaron Jarvis, Arthur Read, Luke Gambin, Jack Senior and Jack James.

Talks will also take place regarding summer recruitment with The Hatters preparing for their first season back in the Championship since the 2006/07 term,

Coventry City are eyeing a move for Plymouth Argyle free agent Graham Carey, according to reports.

The 29-year-old is out of contract this summer and is expected to depart Home Park following the Pilgrims' relegation to League Two.

Carey had attracted interest from Sheffield United in the past before opting to commit his future to the South Coast club.

However, Mark Robins could be the man to tempt him away from Plymouth - despite being offered a new deal.

In League Two, Carlisle United are weighing up a move for former midfielder Liam Noble, the Hartlepool Mail understands.

A number of clubs in the region are also understood to have shown in Noble, though the Cumbrians are thought to be leading the race.

That said, Noble is keen to remain at Pools beyond this summer, with the player settled back in the North East.

Local and ambitious non-league clubs such as Spennymoor and South Shields are also keeping tabs on the 28-year-old.