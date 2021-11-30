Check out these great images from Nottingham Forest's 1979 to remember

Forest also bagged the League Cup and Charity Shield before finishing second in the First Division. We’ve dipped into our archives to remember those magic moments.
1. Trevor Francis
Trevor Francis shoots past Chelsea goalkeeper Petar Borota during their English League Division One match on 7 April 1979 at the Stamford Bridge.
Photo: Getty Images
2. Champions of Europe
John McGovern lifts the trophy after the 1979 European Cup Final between Nottingham Forest and Malmo at the Olympic Stadium.
Photo: Hulton Archive
3. Trevor Francis in Munich
Nottingham Forest player Trevor Francis during the 1979 European Cup Final.
Photo: Getty Images
4. The £1m man
Trevor Francis became Britain's first £1 million player following his transfer from Birmingham City to Nottingham Forest in 1979.
Photo: Getty Images