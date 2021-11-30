MUNICH, GERMANY - MAY 30: Nottingham Forest player Trevor Francis (c) races through the Malmo defence during the 1979 European Cup Final between Malmo and Nottingham Forest at the Olympic Stadium on May 30, 1979 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Allsport/Getty Images)

Check out these great images from Nottingham Forest's 1979 to remember

1979 was a year Nottingham Forest fans will ever forget as the club famously swept Europe away to win the European Cup.

By Stephen Thirkill
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 10:09 am
Updated Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 10:40 am

Forest also bagged the League Cup and Charity Shield before finishing second in the First Division. We’ve dipped into our archives to remember those magic moments.

1. Trevor Francis

Trevor Francis shoots past Chelsea goalkeeper Petar Borota during their English League Division One match on 7 April 1979 at the Stamford Bridge.

Photo: Getty Images

2. Champions of Europe

John McGovern lifts the trophy after the 1979 European Cup Final between Nottingham Forest and Malmo at the Olympic Stadium.

Photo: Hulton Archive

3. Trevor Francis in Munich

Nottingham Forest player Trevor Francis during the 1979 European Cup Final.

Photo: Getty Images

4. The £1m man

Trevor Francis became Britain's first £1 million player following his transfer from Birmingham City to Nottingham Forest in 1979.

Photo: Getty Images

Nottingham Forest
