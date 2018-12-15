Chesterfield manager Martin Allen said players are buzzing after 5-1 win

Chesterfield boss Martin Allen says his squad are all ‘buzzing’ at present, having lost only once in 14 outings.

Speaking after his side’s 5-1 FA Trophy hammering of Northern Premier League side Basford United, he admitted he ‘can’t wait’ to travel down to National League leading Leyton Orient next week.

Today’s game, against opposition from two divisions below, was a potential banana skin.

So for Allen, his men had to show the right attitude.

“It was always a tricky game, these games are always very difficult, we’ve all been on the receiving end of these banana skin games,” he said.

“The attitude of the players was spot on. To score some goals in front of our fans and get another victory was good - a professional job.

“We tried to play and get it moving, we knew we’d have a lot of the ball. We played with a very attacking team.

“We hit the bar twice and the post once. If those had gone in it would have probably been a bit more comfortable.”

A Tom Denton brace and goals for Alex Kiwomya, Jonathan Smith and Lee Shaw, who grabbed his first as a Spireite, made it a comfortable afternoon at the Proact.

Allen was over the moon for Shaw, who broke a four month duck with a lovely second half finish.

“What an ovation from the supporters,” said the manager.

“I think every supporter would say (he’s) hard working, shows desire, drive and does everything he can for the shirt.

“He’s done everything he can and to score that goal today was all credit to him.

“He’s been desperate, working hard in training, working on his technical finishing.

“That’s probably why we’ve only lost once in 14, because people like Shaw are in our team.”

It was the first time Town have hit five goals since a 7-1 demolition of Shrewsbury in January 2016.

His side being so clinical was a particularly pleasing aspect for Allen and he hoped it cheered the fans.

“It was good technical finishing. Just good for everyone really,” he said.

“We’ve had such a crap time, on and off the field, the supporters, players and myself.

“To see those goals go in, hopefully people will go home cold but happy.”

Having ended their winless run in the National League last Saturday and progressed to the FA Trophy second round today, Allen says his players are enjoying life as Spireites.

And they’ve already turned their attention to next week’s clash at Orient.

“The more wins you get under the belt the better it is,” he said.

“They’re all buzzing. We’re starting to see the emergence of a team. They’re young and hungry.

“Next week we go to Leyton Orient, they’re top aren’t they? I’m looking forward to going there, with these players behind me.

“Smith and Weston destroyed Salford last week - destroyed them.

“Next week we’re going to go to Leyton Orient and do exactly the same - destroy.”