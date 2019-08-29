Chettle eyes clean sheets as Basford host Radcliffe

Basford United welcome Radcliffe Borough to Greenwich Avenue on Saturday (3pm), on the back of a mixed Bank Holiday weekend of results.

Steve Chettle’s Basford side kicked off the weekend with a home win over Lancaster City before defeat three days later on the road at Grantham Town.

United were looking for an immediate response to Monday’s 1-0 defeat at home to Matlock Town and they couldn’t have asked for more, as a rampant Basford ran out 4-1 winners over Lancaster.

Boss Chettle was happy with his side’s performance: “We knew how they would play. That they’d be gung-ho for about 70 minutes and we needed to weather the storm which we did. I was a bit disappointed to go in (at half time) at 2-1 but in the end, we were comfortable and I am really pleased.”

The trip to a scorching hot Lincolnshire on Monday fizzled out for Basford, as a solitary second half goal from Grant Smith ended hopes of taking all three points.

Chettle said: “I think we had more chances than we did against Matlock and we had four golden chances, all inside the six-yard box. We just needed someone to put the ball in the net. We’ve conceded again from a free kick, which I hate conceding from, we need to start keeping clean sheets.”