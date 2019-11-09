Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio feels FA Cup defeat to Mansfield Town was harsh

Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio said today's narrow 1-0 FA Cup first round defeat at Mansfield Town was typical of their season.

The National League part-timers defended well and forced a great save out of Conrad Logan on 80 minutes before Stags went straight upfield to win it through a Nicky Maynard strike.

“It's the story of our season,” said Vermiglio.

“We go down that end and if Bainesy had scored we potentially win the game, instead we go down the other end, Matty was unsighted and they go on and score.

“The lads have done very well today. They have defended like trojans, they've won the ball back and kept it well, especially in the first half.”

Mansfield's supporters grew increasingly unsettled as their side failed to carve out chances after recent home flops.

“We've caused them a few problems and you could hear from their fans they've been in a bit of a pickle at home,” said Vermiglio.

“You can see from some of their recent results that they've not got flowing at home.

“Their fans clapped us off and we've had some positive comments from the Mansfield management team.

“But at the end of the day we're out the FA Cup. We were obviously never going to win it. But it's the prestige and financial gain that comes with it so we're disappointed, especially when you get to the last 10 minutes thinking you could get them back for at the very least a replay.

“We gave it a really good go at the end and I think we were unlucky today.”

He added: “They had more of the ball than us but our shape was good and they had to work very hard to break us down. They very rarely broke us down in the second half.

“Credit to our lads, they've done well at a very established side who play good football. We've more than matched them, but we now have to dust ourselves down and go again next week against Chesterfield.

“I feel sorry for the lads to a certain degree. To be sucker-punched again in the last 10 minutes it's difficult for them to take."