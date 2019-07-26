Chris Wilder hails ‘intelligent’ Ben Osborn after signing for Sheffield United from Nottingham Forest

Ben Osborn has left Nottingham Forest for Premier League new boys Sheffield United.

Osborn, a product of the Reds’ Nigel Doughty Academy, has left the City Ground after making 230 appearances for the club.

The 24-year-old was due to be out of contract at the end of the 2019/20 season - but Forest have decided to sell now.

A fee of around £3m was turned down by the Reds last week but the Blades returned to the table with an improved offer.

And the versatile Osborn will now get the chance to test himself among English football’s elite with Chris Wilder’s men.

The Blades manager said: “He’s been a fantastic player for Forest in the Championship and I know for certain that two or three clubs in January were sniffing around to take him.

“He’s got a lot of attributes that will help us, going forward, and we’re looking forward to him pulling on a red and white shirt.

“Ben is an intelligent footballer, he plays a number of positions and has got that attitude that he will slot in wherever.

“But he’ll want to nail down a position and he’s going to put enormous pressure on a few of our players who might think they’re cemented into the team and that’s how it’s got to be, I’ve said all along, it raises everybody’s standards.

“We are putting together a group that’s got to be competitive in arguably the best division in the world.