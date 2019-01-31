Clash with Mansfield Town new boy Gethin Jones left Forest Green keeper with horrific facial injuries

Mansfield Town new boy Gethin Jones made quite an impact on his first team debut on Tuesday after his challenge on James Montgomery left the Rovers keeper with missing teeth and a nasty facial injury.

Jones, just on as a sub, was trying to score when the pair accidentally collided – but the result was horrific and saw Montgomery taken straight to hospital.

The sides went on to draw 1-1 and Rovers boss Mark Cooper said after the game: “James looks like he’s been in a motorbike accident.

“His face is horrendous. He’s had a massive piece of his lip missing, his teeth knocked out.

“He’ll be going off to hospital because they won’t be able to treat him here because it’s not a very nice injury.”

Stags are at home to Macclesfield Town this Saturday and will now come up against big central defender Nathan Cameron, who was on trial with the Stags in the summer before suffering an injury.

He was red-carded last weekend and so expected to miss Saturday but that sending-off has now been rescinded on appeal.