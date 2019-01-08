Confidence key to Nottingham Forest’s promotion push

“We need to believe in ourselves more.”

That’s the message from Nottingham Forest midfielder Ben Osborn as the Reds target a promotion push in the second half of the campaign.

Forest sit seventh in the Championship table and face three teams below them before the end of January in Reading, Bristol City and Wigan.

They are three games that Osborn believes gives the Reds chance to add vital points in their quest to climb into the play-off positions.

“It is a good game for us, away at Reading, then we have Bristol and Wigan and I think we do need to be a bit more confident when we play the teams below us,” said Osborn.

“We will have a bit more of the ball so we need to believe in ourselves a bit more, be a bit more patient and maybe not panic if we are going in at half-time at 0-0 or 1-0 against these teams.

“We just need to keep believing in what we are doing and believing that we can get the results.

“You have seen Leeds and Norwich and the way that they score late goals. It is always going to be tight; teams fear coming to The City Ground now so we just have to try and break them down and get the results.”

While Premier League expectations do not weigh heavy on the 24-year-old.

He said: “There is always expectation at this club but with the players we have brought in we expect to be up there.

“We expect as a group of players and staff, and the owners do too, that we need to be in and around the top six, if not the top two really.

“There is pressure from everywhere and at a club like Forest you have to deal with it and try and get as far up the table as we can.

“It is definitely achievable.

“You have seen recently with Norwich and Leeds slipping up in recent games that there isn’t a really strong contender to be a definite to go up.”

And added: “We just have to stay in and around it and have a bit of a better second half of the season than we have done before.”