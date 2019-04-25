Conrad Logan wants Mansfield Town to stay calm and keep doing what they have been doing against Stevenage Borough

Goalkeeper Conrad Logan says Mansfield Town must keep their cool calm during the crunch promotion clash with Stevenage this weekend.

Stags could be all but mathematically promoted if they beat play-off chasing Borough and MK Dons are beaten at Colchester.

It would leave David Flitcroft’s men needing only to avoid a heavy defeat on the last day of the season at MK Dons to ensure League One football next campaign.

But the experienced Logan insists Mansfield must maintain their focus and not get carried away.

“We can build the Stevenage game up as much as we want, but for players it is just another game and three points on offer, there has been three points on offer for 44 other games,” he said.

“For the club and the fans they will build it up, we have just go to be calm and do what we have done for the last 44 games.

“The big thing is that is it in our hands, I have been at teams where we have been relying on other teams on the last day and I have also been in squads where it has been in our own hands and we have done the job - and that is what we are looking to do.

“We are revved up and ready to go and the focus is all on Saturday.

“We have to keep doing what we have been doing, we don’t need to do anything different.

“We are where we are on merit and we deserve to be there. Our home form has been fantastic and we will look to bring that through on Saturday.

“We are only really looking forward to that game because that is our next game and the most important one.”

And for Logan, having their promotion fate in their own hands is the crucial factor.

“It is very exciting in the dressing room, we are in a great position and everything is in our hands,” he said.

“We are excited and looking forward to Saturday and hopefully getting three points.

“We would have taken this position at the start of the season, this is a tough league and it is 46 hard games and you get what you deserve at the end of the season.

“We have put a lot of hard work in to it and we are looking for automatic promotion.

“We would rather be where Lincoln are in we could, but it is in our hands.”

