Contract-chasing Ryan Tafazolli returns to Mansfield Town for Hull City friendy

Former Mansfield Town centre half Ryan Tafazolli looks set for a return to the One Call Stadium this Saturday as part of Hull City’s squad for the pre-season friendly.

A free agent since leaving Peterborough United at the end of the season, the 27-year-old has linked back up with his former Posh manager Grant McCann at the KCOM Stadium and is expected to be given a contract.

He joined the Tigers for their warm-weather training camp in Marbella and played in both friendlies against Leyton Orient and Lincoln Red Imps, scoring the winner in the second of those games.

McCann, who took Tafazolli to Posh in the first place, declined to discuss the player’s future last week.

But it is understood he remains part of a City squad preparing for Saturday’s friendly at Mansfield where McCann will try to to maintain his unbeaten record in charge of City, whose summer portfolio so far consists of a draw against Leyton Orient and wins against Lincoln Red Imps and Grimsby Town.