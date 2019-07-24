Could Mansfield Town pick up a gem from friendlies?

Mansfield Town could pick up a gem after this week’s home friendlies with Forest U23s and Glasgow Rangers U23s.

Both visiting clubs have a wealth of young talent and with relations between the clubs excellent, Stags assistant boss Lee Glover said: “If someone becomes available who fits the bill then we’d look to do something. The chairman has been very very helpful with stuff so far.

“Obviously we’ve got a link with Forest and now we’ve got a link with Rangers.

“Being a Rangers supporter it would be nice to get a couple of tickets! We want to get the best players we can and some of the young lads that are around and about at Forest and at Rangers, as well as Derby and other local clubs round here, if we could do a bit of business with them then maybe something could happen.

“But there is a whole host of players now out of contract looking for clubs and we are a very attractive club to a lot of them. So we are in a good position.”