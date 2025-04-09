County Cup final rehearsal as Hucknall Town take on Newark & Sherwood United

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hucknall Town's penultimate UCL Premier North home game on Saturday is a dress rehearsal for next month's Notts FA Senior Cup final as they host Newark & Sherwood United.

The Yellows looked set to claim all three points ar high-riding AFC Mansfield last weekend after Niall Towle scored within 35 seconds, but they were rocked by an 89th minute equaliser by Harley Bates as the game ended 1-1.

Hucknall manager Tris Whitman said: “Overall it was a disappointing result in what was a pretty poor game.

“I felt we tried to impose ourselves on the game but struggled due to the conditions.

“That being said, it does show how far we have come to be competing with teams in the higher end of the league.”

Chae Whitman-Brown set up Towle for the quickfire opener in a decent first half for Hucknall.

Keeper Alfie Smith-Eccles made a great save on 55 minutes to deny the Bulls which looked to have secured the win until Bates' late leveller.

“In a similar pattern to our previous games we made a number of changes to allow players opportunity for game time,” said Whitman.

“It was particularly nice to start Alfie in his first game under us as a management team. We also brought Dom Forbes back into the squad after a long period away from the first team.

“We started the game exceptionally well, breaking down the right through Chae , who crossed for Niall Towle to score from inside the box.

“We struggled to fully find our rhythm, mainly due to the condition of the pitch, especially the bounce which made it difficult for us to control possession.

“I did feel we were the better team and Mansfield struggled to advance up the pitch which wasn’t helped by the wind.

“We created a number of half chances but struggled to double our lead going in at the break.

“We said that the wind would enable Mansfield to be more effective in their style as the wind would carry the ball further up the pitch.

“This was the case and they dominated territory through their direct approach.

“We did look threatening on occasion and possibly could have put the game to bed later on.

“That wasn’t to be the case and as always in football if you don’t put teams away there’s always the possibility they can find a way back into the game.

“Mansfield converted after a long punt upfield wasn’t dealt with, which allowed them to get in behind to equalise.”

He added: “This weekend we face Newark and Sherwood in a preview of the cup final.

“We have good numbers available for training which will allow us to plan accordingly for this fixture".”

The match kicks off at 3pm with the Aerial Suite and shop open as usual from 1.30pm.