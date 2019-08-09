Craig Davies back running, but Mansfield Town taking it slowly with striker’s return

Mansfield Town striker Craig Davies has moved onto the next stage of his rehab – but it is still unlikely he will return before Christmas.

Davies has suffered a series of ankle problems and setbacks since early last season.

But boss John Dempster said this week: “Craig Davies has just started running, which is a real positive.

“We have to be careful with him, but to have him out for the first time actually doing a really light run is good news.

“Craig came to the medical team and said he felt there was less pain in the ankle that had been giving him problems.

“So they got him out and he had a good run. It’s still the early stages but this was the next staged we needed to move onto.

“It is still going to be a slow process. But the fact that it’s moved on to the next stage is a real positive.”