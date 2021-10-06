Craig Westcarr hat-trick as Hucknall go nap at Hinckley

Craig Westcarr - hat-trick hero.

That put the defeat against Dunkirk firmly behind them, and edged them up to fourth place in the United Counties League Division One.

Captain Aaron Short and Joe Ashurst added the other goals asAndy Graves’ side dominated – particularly for the first 45 minutes – on a very wet afternoon

Westcarr broke the deadlock after just eight minutes after being sent into the home box by Joe Butler, powering home from a tight angle.

Midway through the first half the same combination made it 2-0 as Butler capitalised on a mix-up between two defenders to set up Westcarr six yards from goal.

Just two minutes later it was 3-0 as Short registered his first goal of the season, taking advantage of Ashurst’s floated free-kick delivery by exchanging headers with Grant Ryan, before firing home from 12 yards.

Shortly before the interval, Ashurst got in on the act on a clever counter-attack. He teed Westcarr up for a one-on-one with the keeper and, when hiss finish was saved by Hill, Ashurst was on hand to drive home the follow-up.

On the hour Westcarr was brought down just inside the box by Jacob Sturgess, and the forward made no mistake from the spot.