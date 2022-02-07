Craig Westcarr scores 30th of the season as Hucknall Town are held at Bourne

Craig Westcarr scored his 30th goal of the season but it was not enough to get the win at Bourne.

The Yellows worked tirelessly in Lincolnshire as they attempted to secure a seventh victory in a row, but ultimately failed to get the better of their well-organised opponents.

However, the result meant that Hucknall extended their unbeaten run in the United Counties League Division One to nine matches, which is their longest undefeated streak of the campaign.

Clear-cut chances were few and far between in the early stages at Abbey Lawn, but the pace of the game was frantic. Hucknall looked the more confident outfit in possession but Bourne carried a threat on the counter-attack, with midfielder Will Gore forcing goalkeeper Keaton Sharpe into a smart stop 14 minutes in.

Moments later, Louis Kinnerley – who started the match on the left of Hucknall’s midfield – missed the target with a right-footed shot from outside the box, before Grant Ryan had an attempt saved by the hosts’ keeper after meeting Westcarr’s cross.

In the 23rd minute, Sharpe made another impressive save by tipping Harrison Holland’s looping effort onto his crossbar. However, the ball then bounced down into the six-yard box and Bourne defender Herbie Panting got to it first, side-footing home to put the hosts in front.

Hucknall responded well to going behind, with attacking duo Ryan and Westcarr linking up nicely on a number of occasions. Four minutes before the break, their patience in possession was rewarded when Westcarr struck for the sixth successive away match.

The experienced striker latched onto a neat through-ball from Kinnerley and composed himself before slotting past John Swales with his left foot to draw the Yellows level.

Just five minutes after the interval, Westcarr received the ball from Ryan and sent it into the back of Swales’ net once more with a poacher’s finish, only for the linesman’s flag to go up for offside.

The vast majority of the second period was played inside Bourne’s half, with Hucknall seemingly far more interested in winning the game than their opponents.

On the hour mark, Ryan’s powerful shot from range was well saved by Swales, before substitute Lenford Jenkins sent Westcarr’s low cross over the bar just over ten minutes later. Sharpe also continued to stay alert at the other end, keeping a free-kick from Gore out excellently.

With less than 20 minutes of normal time left, the Yellows were calling for a penalty to be awarded when Westcarr looked to have been pulled back by a defender inside the Bourne area, but referee Oliver Hollyoak waved the claims away.

As the end of the entertaining encounter grew nearer, Hucknall created two excellent opportunities to clinch all three points but were unfortunately unable to take full advantage of them.

In the 83rd minute, Matt Brian’s shot was diverted into the path of Joe Butler, who fired his effort off target from close range. Substitute Butler then teed Westcarr up moments later with a lofted cross from the right, but the striker’s header from six yards flew narrowly over the crossbar.

Bourne, to their credit, defended resolutely throughout the afternoon, but the result was still a frustrating one for Hucknall and manager Andy Graves.

“I think we did more than enough to win the game,” said the Yellows boss shortly after full-time. “The ball just didn’t fall for us and they were prepared to put anything in front of it to keep the score level.

“I’ve tried to be positive with the lads afterwards because they’re all disappointed to have not won, and understandably.

“But we could have quite easily been mugged in that game, which would have been a travesty, because we were the team who were looking to try and win the game.

“You don’t win anything in February. We might’ve dropped out of the play-offs today but we’ve got games in hand on all but one of the teams above us so there is no need for us to panic.”