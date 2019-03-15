Crawley point booster for Mansfield Town

Mansfield Town boss David Flitcroft believes the 0-0 draw at Crawley on Tuesday will have lifted his side ahead of Monday’s big home clash with leaders Lincoln City.

The camp were down after three away defeats and three poor displays in a row had dropped them out of the top three.

But a much better showing at Crawley edged them back into those automatic promotion places ahead of two crucial home games in six days.

“It’s going to be a good week,” said Flitcroft.

“They have shifted the Lincoln game to Monday night. They are flying and this is a game for the supporters.

“We have to make sure we focus on what we are good at.

“The point at Crawley has given us a lift. We went down there and spent a lot of time locked together in a hotel in meeting after meeting.

“Talk is good. But I don’t do pontificating. It’s all about action and I was encouraged by the performance and a group of players running for each other and our town.

“I had been hurting like a Mansfield Town fan but at Crawley that fight was there.”