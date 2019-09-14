Bez Lubala hit the winner as Mansfield Town were beaten 1-0.

Crawley Town 1 Mansfield Town 0 - match gallery

Stags were beaten 1-0 at Crawley Town on Saturday as they failed to make it two wins on the spin

Bez Lubala’s 53rd-minute effort separated the two sides after Conrad Logan had earlier saved his penalty.

Bez Lubala hit the winner as Mansfield Town were beaten 1-0.
Bez Lubala hit the winner as Mansfield Town were beaten 1-0.
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
John Dempster encourages his troops.
John Dempster encourages his troops.
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Bez Lubala hit the winner as Mansfield Town were beaten 1-0.
Bez Lubala hit the winner as Mansfield Town were beaten 1-0.
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Bez Lubala hit the winner as Mansfield Town were beaten 1-0.
Bez Lubala hit the winner as Mansfield Town were beaten 1-0.
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4