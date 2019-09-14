Crawley Town 1 Mansfield Town 0 - match gallery
Stags were beaten 1-0 at Crawley Town on Saturday as they failed to make it two wins on the spin
Bez Lubala’s 53rd-minute effort separated the two sides after Conrad Logan had earlier saved his penalty.
Bez Lubala hit the winner as Mansfield Town were beaten 1-0.
John Dempster encourages his troops.
