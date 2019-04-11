Crisis at rivals Bury is no surprise to Mansfield Town boss David Flitcroft

The dire off-the-field issues facing promotion rivals Bury have come as no surprise to Mansfield Town manager David Flitcroft after his time there.

The Shakers had a winding-up order adjourned in court on Wednesday and, with wages not paid, there has even been talk of a players strike this weekend.

“What is happening there now is what was happening when I was there as manager, but I just kept my powder dry,” he said.

“I got on with my squad and didn’t let people know what was going on. I kept the squad protected from it. It was tough and it is tough.

“Players in League Two are potentially not paid the wages people think they are paid.

“Defaulting on a mortgage – and I have been there – it’s tough on your family, your missus, your kids.”

Bury have slipped from second to fourth after three defeats in a row while the cash problems have come to light.

“It can go one of two ways with them,” said Flitcroft. “They could let it galvanise them and have a spirit from within or it could affect people.

“But we are really focusing on the first half against Northampton and that we are really clear on our plan.”