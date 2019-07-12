Crossing the great divide - some of the men who have played for both Mansfield Town and Chesterfield

But can you remember these other players who crossed the great divide of rivalry down the years?

Ernie Moss in action for Mansfield Town against Walsall in 1978.

Kevin Randall (centre) played 258 times for Chesterfield between 1966-72 and 66 times for Mansfield.

Mansfield Town striker Craig Davies played 41 times for Chesterfield in the 2010/2011 season, scoring 23 times.

Billy McKewan won a title with Mansfield in the 1976/77 season. He had played 80 times for Spireites before making the switch.

