D-Day approaching for Mansfield Town decision on Jake Kean future

Mansfield Town will make a decision on the future of goalkeeper Jake Kean over the next week.

The former Sheffield Wednesday stopper, who suffered concussion during yesterday’s reserve game, had joined the Stags on a one-month deal as emergency cover for Conrad Logan following Bobby Olejnik’s serious knee injury last month.

Kean had spent time on loan at Stags two years before and is now hoping to be offered the chance to stay for the rest of the season.

“I think his contract is up on the 13th and we will have a look at that then,” said manager David Flitcroft.

“It was always a short term deal to see how he fits into the squad.

“He has been great in and around it. It was always the case to have a really good look at him on the training ground but we’ve probably not had enough games to assess him.

“We are keeping our eyes and our options open on that one.”

Kean will not be allowed to play next week under protocol over concussion.

He had to come off after 57 minutes of yesterday’s 3-1 win over Rotherham United after a collision knocked him out.

After the game Stags coach Richard Cooper said: “I think Jake is okay.

“I think it was just a precaution taking him off.

“Because of the new rules, any bangs to the head, the medical team are straight on the pitch.

“He’s full recovered now, so we’ll just have to keep an eye on him over the next 24 hours.”