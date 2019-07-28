Danny Rose aiming for improved season with Mansfield Town ahead of season opener at Newport County

Striker Danny Rose said he would swap his strike in Saturday’s 4-2 friendly win over Rangers Under-23s for a goal in next weekend’s League season opener at Newport.

Rose insists he is confident ahead of the trip to Rodney Parade to launch the 2019-20 campaign, despite the disappointment of last season’s Play-Off semi-final defeat to the Welsh side — and Stags boss John Dempster bringing in two further quality strikers during the summer.

Rose, who netted just four times in 34 league matches last season after hitting the 14 the previous campaign, said: “I’d take that one back to get one next week. I’m going in there [to Newport] full of confidence.

MATCH REPORT

DEMPSTER KNOWS STARTING LINE-UP FOR NEW SEASON



“I just hope there’s more (goals) to come in the league now, but the lads have had a good pre-season so we’re just looking to take that into the game against Newport.

“It’s been a tough pre-season but I’ve enjoyed it, Portugal (pre-season training camp) was good but we’ve got more in the tank to go next week.

“There are not many differences between them (other pre-seasons), We do a lot of running and small-sided games, but the intensity has been there

Rose was at the centre of much speculation earlier in the post-season with Tranmere Rovers, Salford City and Bradford City all said to be keen on the frontman.

But he insisted he would continue to give 100% to the Stags after netting his second pre-season goal — and wants to try to reach double figures on the goalscoring front.

“Goals help with confidence but I’ve not been scoring that many,” he admitted.

“I’ve just got to keep giving 100% for the lads and everybody involved with Mansfield.

“My main aim is to do better than last season. Form and injuries killed me a lot last season, so I’m just hoping to do better.

“I wouldn’t mind getting into double figures. Last season I only got four or five, which isn’t good enough for me, so I’m hoping to hit double figures.”

Rose agreed that the signings of strikers Andy Cook and Nicky Maynard had added more quality to the squad at One Call Stadium.

“We now have competition from Cooky (Andy Cook) and Nicky Maynard who have been brilliant in pre-season,” said Rose.

“It’s the same every pre-season when the gaffer brings in new signings. You just have to stake your claim and hope to get in the team.

“They’ve been class. Not just Nicky and Cooky, the lads at the back and in midfield have been brilliant.

“It’s looking a strong squad this season so we’re hoping to push on.”