Danny Rose growing in confidence after broken jaw return

Although not fit enough for a start yet, Mansfield Town striker Danny Rose is growing in confidence as he bids to return from a double break of the jaw.

Rose came on as a sub for the last half-hour against Cambridge and then topped his fitness up with the first hour of the midweek reserves game at Notts County.

So far the injury has not been further damaged and boss David Flitcroft said: “You know it’s there.

“But the more you do the more you get confident. It’s just a confidence thing with Danny now.

“More than anything it’s just about getting the minutes into his legs.

“He actually felt better starting the game on Tuesday instead of coming on as it can be quite difficult coming on at times. You want them to go on and make an impact.

“But there is already an energy in the game and you are having to get up to that speed as opposed to everyone having to get into the rhythm.

“But he came through it unscathed and that’s the important thing.

“He is getting there. He’s still not there yet.”