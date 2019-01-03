Daryl Murphy praises Nottingham Forest supporters for helping them in win over Leeds United

Daryl Murphy praised the Nottingham Forest fans for their backing in the win over Leeds United.

Forest came from behind to win 4-2 against the Championship Leaders with Murphy saying the supporters helped drive them on to victory.

He told the club’s official website: “We were at home and we needed to take the game to them. I thought the fans were brilliant, they really pushed us on.

“Even when things weren’t going our way, they got right behind us until the end and that makes a big difference for us on the pitch, that atmosphere, and thankfully we got the three points.”

Murphy, who hit the third goal, was also left delighted by his side’s performance.

He said: “It was a very good afternoon against a very good side. I know they were down to 10 men but you can see why they are top of the league. The way they play, the way they move the ball and create chances but we needed that. We needed the three points, especially at home and we got it thankfully.

“We knew what we needed to do. They went down to 10 men and ended up leading the game. I think we showed a lot of character to come back.

“We knew we would get chances as there was a lot of space and it was just a case of taking them and thankfully we took a few of them.”