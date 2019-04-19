David Flitcroft delighted with brilliant Mansfield Town victory over Morecambe

David Flitcroft was delighted with his Mansfield Town side’s ‘brilliant’ almost-perfect 4-0 win over Morecambe and stressed it was only achieved by a year of hard work.

Stags stay in the top three with only three games to go and the Stags boss said: “We are not where we are by luck. It’s down to the work that everyone here has put in.

“That gives you days like this. You don’t just fluke a win like that. We looked fit and we looked brave.

“First half I thought we were brilliant. We attacked them from every angle possible.

“We were unlucky not to score more in the first half.

“It was an emphatic win and one that the players and supporters thoroughly deserved. It could have been five, six, seven.

“I missed the third goal as I’d drunk a lot of water on a hot day and I just had to go.”

Stags had four different scorers with top scorer Tyler Walker missing out on the feast.

“We have relied heavily on Tyler and he’s carried it at times. So it’s good to see other players chipping in and share the load,” said Flitcroft.

“From a goal difference point of view it was important today.

“I told the lads not to go searching for the second goal and to just be patient as you can get anxious. We took them apart from some clean, precise work.

“The back three were so strong today. They were the bedrock of the win. Every time questions have been asked this group of players have responded.”

Stags now head to Oldham in 48 hours and the manager said: “All focus now is on recovery for Monday.

“It’s on Sky so Oldham’s players will potentially raise their game. There is so much still to play for.”