David Flitcroft delighted with pre-season work after Mansfield Town win on opening day

David Flitcroft praised the work done by his side in pre-season after they cruised to a comfortable 3-0- opening day win over Newport County

Tyler Walker got Stags on their way with a composed finish in the 12th minute after good work from Neal Bishop and Krystian Pearce.

Conrad Logan had to be at his best three minutes later to keep out Padraig Amond.

Otis Khan doubled the home side’s lead with a fine header on 56 minutes after a perfect pass from Walker.

And it was game over when Khan rattled home a brilliant long range effort on 65 minutes.

Flitcroft said: “It was a very good start to the season. We are trying to grow a togetherness and spirit and we showed that today.

“It was an outstanding performance, the new lads have settled in.

“We did our business early and that has given them to time to grow into it and see what it means to play for the club.

“I said otis khan was an exciting player with the ability to score goals and he has shown that today, he hurts you and excites.

“There was a real togethernes and unity in that performance. Conrad logan was outstanding when we came under threat.

“You get a result like this off a really strong pre-season. This was a really good team performance and it is nice to see the hard work coming off.

“We kept going and going and a lot of the things we have worked on was evident today. I am delighted.”