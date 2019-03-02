David Flitcroft praises Mansfield Town squad players after 'pleasing' win over Cheltenham Town

Mansfield Town boss David Flitcroft praised the contribution of his squad players after their 4-2 win over Cheltenham Town.

The Stags hit the front went CJ Hamilton tapped home into an empty net on 42 minutes.

And he doubled that lead four minutes later when he calmly slotted home after getting away from his man.

Hamilton was denied a hat-trick by a smart save by Flinders as he attempted to round the keeper just after the restart.

Chris Hussey curled a beautiful free-kick home on 59 minutes, before Raglan glanced a header in from a corner.

Atkinson then headed home from a corner on 76 minutes seconds after Scott Flinders brilliantly kept out Jorge Grant.

MacDonald slotted home on the break to get his first goal after returning from injury.

It left Flitcroft delighted with the involvement of his fringe players.

“The squad shone through today and that is what the game is about. Will Atkinson and Alex have both played a big part in this win.

“It is really pleasing today, there are many positives. Everyone is playing a part.

“The players that aren’t involved at the moment are all down there and there is a real team spirit, that is important.

“The players have really stepped up today and embraced the responsibility.

“Scoring four goals without Tyler Walker is a real standout moment for us as we have relied on his goals.

“At 2-2 we had to work hard to get the momentum back and the players fought hard to do that.

“We looked comfortable at 3-2 but that is always a dangerous score and we needed that fourth goal.

“Cheltenham caused us some real problems and issues in the second half, This was a tough game and a very pleasing win.”