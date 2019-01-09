David Flitcroft praises team effort after another Manager of the Month nomination

Mansfield Town boss David Flitcroft was delighted to get another Sky Bet EFL League Two Manager of the Month nomination for December – but stressed the success of the month was a combined team effort.

“Any award is not about one person. It’s about people coming together and the supporters are part of this too,” he said.

“Any award should be recognised as a club award.

“The nomination is great, but I am very experienced and I know it’s a wider picture. Everyone has played a part in the run and results we’ve had.

“It’s great to get the recognition as a club but it’s down to a lot of people working hard to achieve that.”

Praising the backing he has been given from the chairman and board, he added: “It’s all about the club and the support they’ve given me.

“Just look at our new training ground. I came here nine months ago and it was just a piece of land. Now we are sat in it.

“We will hopefully be out on grass soon, we will have a gym coming in the near future – it is brilliant.

“The results and consistency we’ve had are down to the infrastructure that’s being built. That allows us to go on the runs we have.

“The lads have been stimulated by coming here (to the new training ground). Their togetherness has certainly grown by coming here.

“It’s a smaller building than the One Call and keeps us closer as a family.”

Stags collected 10 points from four unbeaten games in December.

They conceded only two goals and also extended their remarkable unbeaten run away from home as they moved into the play-off positions.

Flitcroft is up against three other managers for the award -Danny Cowley, of leaders Lincoln City, Mark Cooper, of Forest Green Rovers, and Michael Jolley, of Grimsby Town.