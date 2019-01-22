David Mirfin continues Mansfield Town comeback as strong reserves side travels to Wigan Athletic

Injured Mansfield Town defender David Mirfin will continue his comeback in this afternoon’s Central League reserve game at Wigan Athletic.

It will be his third game back and Stags will be hoping he can get through a full 90 minutes for the first time after playing 72 minutes last week, though how long he plays will be entirely down to the player himself.

“We will leave it to Mirf in the game to see how he is feeling as the minutes go by,” said assistant boss Ben Futcher.

“It’s a slow burner so we’ll see how he goes.

“It’s almost day to day and game to game with Mirf, but he’s coming on slowly but surely and that’s good for him.”

Otherwise, Stags will play several first team squad members to top up fitness today.

“We will be fielding a strong side today over at Wigan,” said Futcher.

“It’s a nice pitch there at their training ground, so all the players who didn’t play on Saturday will be playing over there today.

“There were not many reserve games over the Christmas period so some of the lads may be a bit short of game time.”