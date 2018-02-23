David Mirfin nears Mansfield Town comeback

Centre half David Mirfin takes his next big step to a Mansfield Town comeback from injury next week.

Mirfin will be back in the building after rehabilitation from a knee operation and manager Steve Evans said: “The nice thing is nice we have him back in full-time from Monday. “He won’t be going off to see consultants and different people every day.

“It will now be about how quick we can get David on the grass.

“One thing we know about David, when we get him on the grass, is that he has more talent in his wee left toe than a lot still have in our team.

“He was sensational before he was injured and he has been a loss for us.

“But because of the form of Krystian Pearce and Rhys Bennett, he has gone a little bit unnoticed.

“If they can keep performing like that we can give David enough time to make sure he is 100 per cent right to come back in.”