‘Dawson’s here to be successful’ - Karanka

Michael Dawson will have his uses both on and off the pitch for Nottingham Forest next season, says Reds boss Aitor Karanka.

Dawson, a Forest academy graduate, returned to the club this week after putting pen to paper on a deal following the expiry of his Hull City contract.

The experienced defender spent nearly a decade with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League where he played Champions League football and represented England.

And Karanka believes the 34-year-old will provide much-needed leadership to the Reds defence next season.

“I’m really pleased because I always said that Michael is more than just a player,” said Karanka. “He knows how big and how important this club is and he wanted to come back.

“He’s a really good player and a great character so he’ll be very useful for us both on and off the pitch and they’re the sort of players we’re looking for.

“The most difficult thing to be on the pitch is a leader but that is exactly what Michael is. It’s not a coincidence that he’s achieved what he has in the game.”

And added: “Michael is a talented player with lots of experience but he’s not just coming here to take plaudits and then retire. He’s coming here to be a part of this project and to be successful.”